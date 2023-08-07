Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RL, DOCU, TH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL), where a total volume of 5,172 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 517,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.4% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 735,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,200 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 16,965 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 70.2% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring August 11, 2023, with 1,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,000 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:
And Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH) options are showing a volume of 2,799 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 279,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.9% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 400,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,100 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
