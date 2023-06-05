Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: REGN, GNRC, ORCL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total of 2,591 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 259,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.5% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 534,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $710 strike put option expiring June 30, 2023, with 103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,300 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $710 strike highlighted in orange:
Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 4,301 contracts, representing approximately 430,100 underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 889,825 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring June 09, 2023, with 357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,700 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 38,104 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 3,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,400 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:
