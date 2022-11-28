Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: QCOM, SAVA, MBI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total volume of 48,284 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.7% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $112 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 3,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,500 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:
Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA) options are showing a volume of 7,542 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 754,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,500 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And MBIA Inc. (Symbol: MBI) saw options trading volume of 2,006 contracts, representing approximately 200,600 underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of MBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 392,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,400 underlying shares of MBI. Below is a chart showing MBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
