Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PNC, MCK, TAP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), where a total of 15,448 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 10,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) options are showing a volume of 3,612 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 361,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 677,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 1,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,500 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

And Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP) options are showing a volume of 10,743 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of TAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,100 underlying shares of TAP. Below is a chart showing TAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PNC options, MCK options, or TAP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

