Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PINS, KBH, DDS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS), where a total of 96,296 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.1% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 14,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

KB Home (Symbol: KBH) options are showing a volume of 8,504 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 850,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 977,370 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,300 underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dillard's Inc. (Symbol: DDS) saw options trading volume of 1,097 contracts, representing approximately 109,700 underlying shares or approximately 69.9% of DDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 156,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,100 underlying shares of DDS. Below is a chart showing DDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PINS options, KBH options, or DDS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.