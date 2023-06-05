Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PII, CBRL, EPAM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII), where a total of 2,951 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 295,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.1% of PII's average daily trading volume over the past month of 499,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,100 underlying shares of PII. Below is a chart showing PII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL) options are showing a volume of 3,106 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 310,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.3% of CBRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 532,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,100 underlying shares of CBRL. Below is a chart showing CBRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) saw options trading volume of 4,126 contracts, representing approximately 412,600 underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of EPAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 740,960 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,700 underlying shares of EPAM. Below is a chart showing EPAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

