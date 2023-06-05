Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PII, CBRL, EPAM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII), where a total of 2,951 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 295,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.1% of PII's average daily trading volume over the past month of 499,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,100 underlying shares of PII. Below is a chart showing PII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL) options are showing a volume of 3,106 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 310,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.3% of CBRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 532,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,100 underlying shares of CBRL. Below is a chart showing CBRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) saw options trading volume of 4,126 contracts, representing approximately 412,600 underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of EPAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 740,960 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,700 underlying shares of EPAM. Below is a chart showing EPAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PII options, CBRL options, or EPAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: LMPX shares outstanding history
FENC Videos
MRT YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.