Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PFE, TOL, OKTA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), where a total of 163,469 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.8% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 37.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26.50 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 21,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) options are showing a volume of 5,207 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 520,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $118 strike put option expiring May 03, 2024, with 630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,000 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

And Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 5,446 contracts, representing approximately 544,600 underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 766 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,600 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PFE options, TOL options, or OKTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

