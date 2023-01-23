Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PEP, WBA, WAT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), where a total of 17,951 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.6% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,828 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 382,800 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 29,898 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 9,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 966,500 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

And Waters Corp. (Symbol: WAT) saw options trading volume of 1,335 contracts, representing approximately 133,500 underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of WAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 318,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,300 underlying shares of WAT. Below is a chart showing WAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PEP options, WBA options, or WAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.