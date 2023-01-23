Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PARA, LMT, AMAT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA), where a total of 52,777 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.7% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 20,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 7,179 contracts, representing approximately 717,900 underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,400 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 29,258 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $113 strike put option expiring January 27, 2023, with 1,499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,900 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PARA options, LMT options, or AMAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Campbell Soup MACD
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IART
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding JPST
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.