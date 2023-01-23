Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PARA, LMT, AMAT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA), where a total of 52,777 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.7% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 20,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 7,179 contracts, representing approximately 717,900 underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,400 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 29,258 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $113 strike put option expiring January 27, 2023, with 1,499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,900 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PARA options, LMT options, or AMAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.