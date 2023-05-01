Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PANW, YETI, IPGP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total of 27,562 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 103.6% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 2,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,100 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI) options are showing a volume of 7,670 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 767,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.9% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 791,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 4,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,500 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

And IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP) options are showing a volume of 1,658 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 165,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.2% of IPGP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 172,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,400 underlying shares of IPGP. Below is a chart showing IPGP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PANW options, YETI options, or IPGP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.