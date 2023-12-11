Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: OTIS, GWW, TMUS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Otis Worldwide Corp (Symbol: OTIS), where a total of 7,298 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 729,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42% of OTIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of OTIS. Below is a chart showing OTIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:
W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) saw options trading volume of 1,020 contracts, representing approximately 102,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 243,785 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $680 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,800 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $680 strike highlighted in orange:
And T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) options are showing a volume of 16,406 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 4,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,500 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
