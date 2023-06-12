Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ORCL, PLTK, CMG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total of 376,316 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 37.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 407.4% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $127 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 15,592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:

Playtika Holding Corp (Symbol: PLTK) options are showing a volume of 22,136 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 236.6% of PLTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 935,410 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 10,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PLTK. Below is a chart showing PLTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 4,983 contracts, representing approximately 498,300 underlying shares or approximately 187.4% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 265,970 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1840 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,500 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1840 strike highlighted in orange:

