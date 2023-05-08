Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: OKTA, UNH, WWE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total volume of 9,075 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 907,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.1% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,100 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 13,185 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $497.50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,500 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $497.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (Symbol: WWE) saw options trading volume of 4,239 contracts, representing approximately 423,900 underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of WWE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,400 underlying shares of WWE. Below is a chart showing WWE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
