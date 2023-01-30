Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: OKTA, COUR, MDC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total of 17,069 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.7% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $78 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 2,838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,800 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:
Coursera Inc (Symbol: COUR) saw options trading volume of 3,417 contracts, representing approximately 341,700 underlying shares or approximately 63.6% of COUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 537,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,700 underlying shares of COUR. Below is a chart showing COUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: MDC) saw options trading volume of 2,694 contracts, representing approximately 269,400 underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of MDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 433,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,700 underlying shares of MDC. Below is a chart showing MDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OKTA options, COUR options, or MDC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
