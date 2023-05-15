Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: OKE, DIS, TSLA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE), where a total volume of 35,567 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 180.5% of OKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 562,600 underlying shares of OKE. Below is a chart showing OKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 115,073 contracts, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares or approximately 93.1% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 9,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 977,000 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 1.1 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 110.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.2% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 123.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 79,759 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OKE options, DIS options, or TSLA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.