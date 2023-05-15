Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: OKE, DIS, TSLA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE), where a total volume of 35,567 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 180.5% of OKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 562,600 underlying shares of OKE. Below is a chart showing OKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 115,073 contracts, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares or approximately 93.1% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 9,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 977,000 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 1.1 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 110.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.2% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 123.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 79,759 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OKE options, DIS options, or TSLA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.