Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NXPI, ALB, UBER

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI), where a total of 10,307 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.2% of NXPI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring February 09, 2024, with 759 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,900 underlying shares of NXPI. Below is a chart showing NXPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 11,782 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,300 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 87,703 contracts, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 7,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 714,300 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NXPI options, ALB options, or UBER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

