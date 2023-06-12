Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NVDA, PLUG, SMCI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 405,754 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 40.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.2% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 57.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 25,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG) options are showing a volume of 160,148 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.4% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 23,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 17,991 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.7% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,700 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
