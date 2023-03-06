Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NOW, QS, CMA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 8,044 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 804,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.6% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $475 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 673 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,300 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $475 strike highlighted in orange:
QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) saw options trading volume of 40,695 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 18,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) options are showing a volume of 8,081 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 808,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of CMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of CMA. Below is a chart showing CMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NOW options, QS options, or CMA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SYKE
Funds Holding KRT
TWNI market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.