Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NOW, QS, CMA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 8,044 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 804,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.6% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $475 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 673 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,300 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $475 strike highlighted in orange:

QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) saw options trading volume of 40,695 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 18,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) options are showing a volume of 8,081 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 808,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of CMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of CMA. Below is a chart showing CMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

