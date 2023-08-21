Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NNOX, LPLA, ORCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nano-X Imaging Ltd (Symbol: NNOX), where a total volume of 7,537 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 753,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.4% of NNOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,100 underlying shares of NNOX. Below is a chart showing NNOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA) saw options trading volume of 3,770 contracts, representing approximately 377,000 underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of LPLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 659,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,100 underlying shares of LPLA. Below is a chart showing LPLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 35,432 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $117 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 3,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 374,300 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:

