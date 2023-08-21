Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NNOX, LPLA, ORCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nano-X Imaging Ltd (Symbol: NNOX), where a total volume of 7,537 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 753,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.4% of NNOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,100 underlying shares of NNOX. Below is a chart showing NNOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA) saw options trading volume of 3,770 contracts, representing approximately 377,000 underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of LPLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 659,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,100 underlying shares of LPLA. Below is a chart showing LPLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 35,432 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $117 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 3,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 374,300 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NNOX options, LPLA options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: LBAI shares outstanding history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ACAX
Franklin Resources YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.