Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NKE, SIG, URI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total of 37,073 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.1% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,700 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) options are showing a volume of 3,751 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 375,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 872,455 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,800 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 3,449 contracts, representing approximately 344,900 underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 827,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $540 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,300 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NKE options, SIG options, or URI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
