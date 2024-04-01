Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, META, HUM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 39,981 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 132.9% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring April 05, 2024 , with 3,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,800 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 159,073 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.8% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 12,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 14,064 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 97.6% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 4,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,800 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, META options, or HUM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

