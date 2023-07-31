Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NEWR, CHPT, LRCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in New Relic Inc (Symbol: NEWR), where a total volume of 5,108 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 510,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.5% of NEWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 577,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,400 underlying shares of NEWR. Below is a chart showing NEWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) saw options trading volume of 86,266 contracts, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares or approximately 83.7% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring August 11, 2023, with 30,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 11,112 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.7% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $660 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,700 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $660 strike highlighted in orange:

