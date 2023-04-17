Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MYGN, RBLX, MSFT

Markets
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (Symbol: MYGN), where a total volume of 6,745 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 674,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 110.4% of MYGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 610,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,400 underlying shares of MYGN. Below is a chart showing MYGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 96,672 contracts, representing approximately 9.7 million underlying shares or approximately 108.3% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 6,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 633,000 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 318,532 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 31.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.4% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 36,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

