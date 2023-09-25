Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MU, AGIO, AMR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total volume of 55,003 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.2% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $59 strike put option expiring November 03, 2023, with 4,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,600 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AGIO) saw options trading volume of 1,486 contracts, representing approximately 148,600 underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of AGIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 340,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,200 underlying shares of AGIO. Below is a chart showing AGIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) options are showing a volume of 1,220 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 122,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 282,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,600 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

