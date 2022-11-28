Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MSTR, WYNN, AXSM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total of 26,930 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 295.9% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 910,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring December 02, 2022, with 2,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,800 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 54,733 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 138.5% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring December 02, 2022, with 9,463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 946,300 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) saw options trading volume of 19,844 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 136.5% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,100 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
