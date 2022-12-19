Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MSFT, ZIP, GS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 280,260 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 28.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.7% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 29.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring December 23, 2022, with 12,718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

ZipRecruiter Inc (Symbol: ZIP) options are showing a volume of 7,880 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 788,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.9% of ZIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 857,040 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 469,700 underlying shares of ZIP. Below is a chart showing ZIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 20,751 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.3% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $345 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,400 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

