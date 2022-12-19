Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MSFT, ZIP, GS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 280,260 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 28.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.7% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 29.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring December 23, 2022, with 12,718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
ZipRecruiter Inc (Symbol: ZIP) options are showing a volume of 7,880 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 788,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.9% of ZIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 857,040 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 469,700 underlying shares of ZIP. Below is a chart showing ZIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 20,751 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.3% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $345 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,400 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, ZIP options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DHG
SBAC RSI
AYTU Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.