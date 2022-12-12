Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MRNA, ESRT, SPB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total volume of 56,826 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 158.6% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,300 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ESRT) options are showing a volume of 13,886 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 143% of ESRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 970,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 6,946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 694,600 underlying shares of ESRT. Below is a chart showing ESRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB) saw options trading volume of 11,473 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 130.9% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 876,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

