Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MRNA, ESRT, SPB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total volume of 56,826 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 158.6% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,300 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
Empire State Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ESRT) options are showing a volume of 13,886 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 143% of ESRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 970,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 6,946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 694,600 underlying shares of ESRT. Below is a chart showing ESRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB) saw options trading volume of 11,473 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 130.9% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 876,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, ESRT options, or SPB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Advertising Dividend Stocks
RIBTW Historical Stock Prices
PMX Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.