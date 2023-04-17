Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MRNA, ENPH, TRUP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total volume of 76,456 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 249.2% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 435,300 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 70,819 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 201.2% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,300 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP) saw options trading volume of 15,257 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 141% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 433,000 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
