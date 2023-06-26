Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MRNA, AMZN, ENPH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 24,156 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.3% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,000 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 315,278 contracts, representing approximately 31.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 64.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 47,417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 16,049 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 1,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,200 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

