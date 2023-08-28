News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MPWR, MS, MET

August 28, 2023 — 01:18 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR), where a total volume of 2,800 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 280,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.1% of MPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 594,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,900 underlying shares of MPWR. Below is a chart showing MPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 25,087 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $86 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 9,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 952,700 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $86 strike highlighted in orange:

And MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) options are showing a volume of 14,973 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of MET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of MET. Below is a chart showing MET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

