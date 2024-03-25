Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MKC, APA, TGT

APA Corp (Symbol: APA) options are showing a volume of 44,674 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.5% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 25,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 31,403 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 8,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 847,700 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:
