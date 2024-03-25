News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MKC, APA, TGT

March 25, 2024 — 01:53 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC), where a total volume of 12,403 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.6% of MKC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,724 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 472,400 underlying shares of MKC. Below is a chart showing MKC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

APA Corp (Symbol: APA) options are showing a volume of 44,674 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.5% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 25,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 31,403 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 8,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 847,700 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

