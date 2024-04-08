News & Insights

Markets
META

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: META, NFLX, MODN

April 08, 2024 — 03:47 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total volume of 288,455 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 28.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 203.5% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $540 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 20,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 48,092 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 167.8% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $665 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 1,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,000 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $665 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Model N, Inc (Symbol: MODN) saw options trading volume of 3,556 contracts, representing approximately 355,600 underlying shares or approximately 129.7% of MODN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 274,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,400 underlying shares of MODN. Below is a chart showing MODN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for META options, NFLX options, or MODN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MAC
 MC Stock Predictions
 EAF Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

META
NFLX
MODN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.