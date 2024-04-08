Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: META, NFLX, MODN

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 48,092 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 167.8% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $665 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 1,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,000 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $665 strike highlighted in orange:
And Model N, Inc (Symbol: MODN) saw options trading volume of 3,556 contracts, representing approximately 355,600 underlying shares or approximately 129.7% of MODN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 274,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,400 underlying shares of MODN. Below is a chart showing MODN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for META options, NFLX options, or MODN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
