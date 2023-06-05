Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MARA, U, LSTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total of 164,322 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.3% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 30.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring June 09, 2023, with 15,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 48,577 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 4,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,400 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
And Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR) options are showing a volume of 1,069 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 106,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of LSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 212,240 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of LSTR. Below is a chart showing LSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
