Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: M, GPRE, NBR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Macy's Inc (Symbol: M), where a total volume of 38,629 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.8% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 366,400 underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) saw options trading volume of 4,068 contracts, representing approximately 406,800 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 958,730 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,000 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nabors Industries Ltd (Symbol: NBR) options are showing a volume of 535 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 53,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of NBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 126,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,200 underlying shares of NBR. Below is a chart showing NBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

