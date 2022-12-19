Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: M, GPRE, NBR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Macy's Inc (Symbol: M), where a total volume of 38,629 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.8% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 366,400 underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) saw options trading volume of 4,068 contracts, representing approximately 406,800 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 958,730 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,000 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nabors Industries Ltd (Symbol: NBR) options are showing a volume of 535 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 53,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of NBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 126,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,200 underlying shares of NBR. Below is a chart showing NBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for M options, GPRE options, or NBR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: FRBA Next Dividend Date
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ACVA
VPU market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.