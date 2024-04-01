Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LYFT, PLNT, SQ

Planet Fitness Inc (Symbol: PLNT) saw options trading volume of 17,027 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 86.7% of PLNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 6,914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 691,400 underlying shares of PLNT. Below is a chart showing PLNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 66,248 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.7% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 5,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,600 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LYFT options, PLNT options, or SQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
