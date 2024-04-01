News & Insights

Markets
LYFT

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LYFT, PLNT, SQ

April 01, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT), where a total of 173,186 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 17.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 114.1% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 60,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Planet Fitness Inc (Symbol: PLNT) saw options trading volume of 17,027 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 86.7% of PLNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 6,914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 691,400 underlying shares of PLNT. Below is a chart showing PLNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 66,248 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.7% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 5,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,600 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LYFT options, PLNT options, or SQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 LILM YTD Return
 FTGC YTD Return
 MYOK Price Target

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LYFT
PLNT
SQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.