Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LTH, ULTA, ARES

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Life Time Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: LTH), where a total of 2,617 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 261,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.4% of LTH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 371,835 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,500 underlying shares of LTH. Below is a chart showing LTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 4,975 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 497,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.7% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 780,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,600 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES) saw options trading volume of 10,802 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 62% of ARES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 10,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ARES. Below is a chart showing ARES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

