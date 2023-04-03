Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LSI, MCD, MYRG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Life Storage Inc (Symbol: LSI), where a total volume of 13,061 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 126.1% of LSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 7,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 778,200 underlying shares of LSI. Below is a chart showing LSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 28,199 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.3% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 6,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 609,200 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

And MYR Group Inc (Symbol: MYRG) options are showing a volume of 1,352 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 135,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.5% of MYRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 149,380 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,200 underlying shares of MYRG. Below is a chart showing MYRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LSI options, MCD options, or MYRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.