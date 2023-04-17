Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LNG, VIRT, BK

April 17, 2023 — 03:29 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG), where a total of 6,698 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 669,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.8% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring June 02, 2023, with 1,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,000 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT) saw options trading volume of 5,443 contracts, representing approximately 544,300 underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of VIRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,300 underlying shares of VIRT. Below is a chart showing VIRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK) options are showing a volume of 23,747 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of BK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 6,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 658,500 underlying shares of BK. Below is a chart showing BK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LNG options, VIRT options, or BK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

