Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LMT, IAC, COTY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT), where a total of 8,360 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 836,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.5% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,500 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

Iac Inc (Symbol: IAC) saw options trading volume of 4,984 contracts, representing approximately 498,400 underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of IAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 969,575 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,000 underlying shares of IAC. Below is a chart showing IAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY) saw options trading volume of 28,681 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of COTY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 13,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of COTY. Below is a chart showing COTY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LMT options, IAC options, or COTY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.