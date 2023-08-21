News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LLY, DBI, PINS

August 21, 2023 — 04:24 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total of 16,989 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.9% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,200 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Designer Brands Inc (Symbol: DBI) options are showing a volume of 7,023 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 702,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of DBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,700 underlying shares of DBI. Below is a chart showing DBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) options are showing a volume of 59,542 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 7,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 787,200 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

