Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LLY, DBI, PINS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total of 16,989 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.9% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,200 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:
Designer Brands Inc (Symbol: DBI) options are showing a volume of 7,023 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 702,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of DBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,700 underlying shares of DBI. Below is a chart showing DBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) options are showing a volume of 59,542 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 7,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 787,200 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LLY options, DBI options, or PINS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Department Stores Dividend Stocks
LITM shares outstanding history
Institutional Holders of AGT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.