Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LAD, GS, LPLA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD), where a total volume of 1,455 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 145,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.7% of LAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 180,240 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,400 underlying shares of LAD. Below is a chart showing LAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 13,829 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $345 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,200 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA) options are showing a volume of 4,311 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 431,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.6% of LPLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 548,285 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 4,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,600 underlying shares of LPLA. Below is a chart showing LPLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

