Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: KVUE, LLY, HSY

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 13,446 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $740 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,000 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $740 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) saw options trading volume of 8,578 contracts, representing approximately 857,800 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,200 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
