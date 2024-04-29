Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: KTOS, MRNA, ETN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS), where a total volume of 5,697 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 569,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.6% of KTOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 4,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,300 underlying shares of KTOS. Below is a chart showing KTOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 14,345 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 03, 2024, with 1,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,700 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN) saw options trading volume of 11,641 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of ETN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,700 underlying shares of ETN. Below is a chart showing ETN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

