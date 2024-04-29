News & Insights

Markets
KTOS

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: KTOS, MRNA, ETN

April 29, 2024 — 03:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS), where a total volume of 5,697 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 569,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.6% of KTOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 4,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,300 underlying shares of KTOS. Below is a chart showing KTOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 14,345 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 03, 2024, with 1,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,700 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN) saw options trading volume of 11,641 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of ETN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,700 underlying shares of ETN. Below is a chart showing ETN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for KTOS options, MRNA options, or ETN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 REITs Dividend Stocks
 TGH Stock Predictions
 STB Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KTOS
MRNA
ETN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.