Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: KR, AVGO, KKR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kroger Co (Symbol: KR), where a total volume of 22,978 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.2% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39.50 strike put option expiring March 03, 2023, with 4,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,100 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 9,418 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 941,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $595 strike call option expiring March 03, 2023, with 343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,300 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $595 strike highlighted in orange:
And KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) saw options trading volume of 14,326 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 48% of KKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring March 03, 2023, with 10,496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of KKR. Below is a chart showing KKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KR options, AVGO options, or KKR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
