Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: JNJ, OKTA, IBM

April 03, 2023 — 03:26 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total of 35,742 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.5% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 2,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,100 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 8,922 contracts, representing approximately 892,200 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,700 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 26,765 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $134 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 2,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,700 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $134 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JNJ options, OKTA options, or IBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

