Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ISRG, AMZN, TXN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG), where a total volume of 11,417 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.7% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 542,800 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 497,354 contracts, representing approximately 49.7 million underlying shares or approximately 69.9% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 71.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $98 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 37,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:
And Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) options are showing a volume of 32,932 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.1% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 15,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ISRG options, AMZN options, or TXN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: CMG Average Annual Return
Institutional Holders of TRCH
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CFCV
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.