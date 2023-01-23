Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ISRG, AMZN, TXN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG), where a total volume of 11,417 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.7% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 542,800 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 497,354 contracts, representing approximately 49.7 million underlying shares or approximately 69.9% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 71.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $98 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 37,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:

And Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) options are showing a volume of 32,932 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.1% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 15,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

