Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: INTU, SOFI, URBN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU), where a total volume of 6,674 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 667,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.4% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,000 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) options are showing a volume of 137,825 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 13, 2023, with 19,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: URBN) options are showing a volume of 7,959 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 795,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of URBN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,300 underlying shares of URBN. Below is a chart showing URBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
