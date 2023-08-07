News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: IBM, MET, PKG

August 07, 2023 — 01:24 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 21,741 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.9% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,300 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) saw options trading volume of 18,780 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of MET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 5,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 569,200 underlying shares of MET. Below is a chart showing MET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Packaging Corp of America (Symbol: PKG) saw options trading volume of 3,599 contracts, representing approximately 359,900 underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of PKG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 773,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,200 underlying shares of PKG. Below is a chart showing PKG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, MET options, or PKG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
