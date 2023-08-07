Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: IBM, MET, PKG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 21,741 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.9% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,300 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) saw options trading volume of 18,780 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of MET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 5,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 569,200 underlying shares of MET. Below is a chart showing MET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Packaging Corp of America (Symbol: PKG) saw options trading volume of 3,599 contracts, representing approximately 359,900 underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of PKG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 773,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,200 underlying shares of PKG. Below is a chart showing PKG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, MET options, or PKG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

