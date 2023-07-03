Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: IAC, ENPH, HOOD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Iac Inc (Symbol: IAC), where a total of 7,926 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 792,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 148.7% of IAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 533,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,000 underlying shares of IAC. Below is a chart showing IAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 44,169 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 128.6% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring July 07, 2023, with 2,912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,200 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 103,808 contracts, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares or approximately 111.9% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike call option expiring July 07, 2023, with 12,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:

