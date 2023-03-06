Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HSY, RIOT, PFSI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY), where a total of 4,603 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 460,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.6% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 936 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,600 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 59,999 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 9,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 914,000 underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) saw options trading volume of 1,723 contracts, representing approximately 172,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 408,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,700 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HSY options, RIOT options, or PFSI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.